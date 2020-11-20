Washington State QB Jayden de Laura has tested positive for COVID-19 after playing Oregon originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The Washington State Cougars will be without their main signal caller Saturday when they face the Stanford Cardinal.

The Spokesman-Review is reporting that WSU starting quarterback Jayden de Laura has tested positive for COVID-19 and won’t play on Saturday.

Per the report that came out late Thursday evening, it was unclear if other players on the team have also tested positive or if any has been placed in contact tracing protocol. Redshirt freshman Gunner Cruz is expected to start, according to the Spokane newspaper.

The Cougars are scheduled to fly to the Bay Area Friday morning or early afternoon. Saturday’s game at Stanford marks their third game of the shortened 2020 season.

Last weekend against the Ducks, Oregon was without 19 scholarship players, including wide receiver Mycah Pittman, corner Daewood Davis, and safety Steve Stephens.

While there was a lot of speculation that the players had tested positive for the coronavirus, there was no official word on the players who did not travel to Pullman.

He is healthy. That has nothing to do with it. Nor is it disciplinary. Mario will announce it when he feels necessary. But Mycah is out today.. — Michael Pittman Sr. (@MPittman_Sr) November 15, 2020

The Ducks overcame a poor first half, which included three first-half turnovers, to defeat the Cougars 43-29 despite De Laura having another impressive game.

The true freshman has thrown for four touchdowns and one interception as well as rushing for another touchdown in his first two games.

If de Laura is placed in a 14-day quarantine, he wouldn’t be available, at the earliest, until the Dec. 4 game against No. 20 USC and he would miss the Apple Cup on Nov 27.