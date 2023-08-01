Washington State QB Cam Ward named to Maxwell Award watch list

Jul. 31—PULLMAN — The award watch lists are starting to roll in at Washington State.

The Cougars' first such honor goes to quarterback Cameron Ward, who was named to the watch list for the Maxwell Award, which goes to the most outstanding player in college football.

Last fall, in his debut season at WSU, Ward completed 320 of 497 passes (64%) for 3,231 yards and 23 touchdowns. He led the Cougars to their seventh straight bowl game, where they fell to Fresno State in the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl, and he earned All-Pac-12 honorable mention honors.

Ward looks poised to build on that this fall. He'll work with second-year head coach Jake Dickert and first-year offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle to run the Air Raid offense, which Arbuckle coached at his previous stop, Western Kentucky.

Other names on the Maxwell Award watch list include USC quarterback Caleb Williams (2022 winner), Brock Bowers (Georgia), Drake Maye (North Carolina), Marvin Harrison Jr. (Ohio State), Bo Nix (Oregon), Cam Rising (Utah), Michael Penix Jr. (Washington) and Blake Corum (Michigan).