Washington State, Oregon State Pac-12 complaint filed after Big Ten's seismic realignment

The stone that is conference realignment is continuing to send ripple effects throughout the lake of college football.

With the Pac-12 all but defunct, Oregon State and Washington State have been left holding the bag following the absconsion of California and Stanford to the ACC. Now, the two Pacific Northwest state schools are trying to figure out precisely what that means.

The two are seeking to protect the conference's assets moving forward. They initiated legal action against the Pac-12 on Friday to figure out the structure of the conference's decision makers and gain access to information about the business. They also filed for a temporary restraining order that would give them autonomy over conference decisions with the other 10 schools having one foot out the door.

“We owe it to our student-athletes, coaches, and fans to do everything in our power to protect the Pac-12 Conference and explore all future options,” said President of Washington State University and Chair of the Pac-12 Board of Directors Kirk Schultz in a statement. “WSU and OSU are working in lockstep to identify the best path forward. The future of the Pac-12 must be determined by the remaining members, not by those who are leaving.”

“As the two remaining member institutions of the Pac-12, we are stepping forward with urgency to safeguard the integrity of the conference and preserve its legacy on behalf of student-athletes, fans and the conference itself,” said OSU President Jayathi Murthy. “We’ve heard the voices of constituents at home and from across the West about how much the Pac-12 and our regional rivalries mean to them. We are linking arms and fighting on their behalf.”

Why did WSU, OSU file for restraining order from Pac-12?

Washington State and Oregon State are seeking a temporary emergency restraining order from the Pac-12 and its commissioner George Kliavkoff.

The complaint, filed Friday, cites an "imminent and existential threat" to the conference, with 10 of the 12 schools having filed notice of their departures.

"Defendants' actions have left Plaintiffs with no choice but to bring this emergency temporary restraining order to preserve the status quo until a hearing can be had on a preliminary injunction," the filing stated per ABC News. "Plaintiffs are willing to schedule a prompt preliminary injunction hearing and conduct any needed discovery on an expedited basis."

Also in the air is the distribution of the conference's remaining assets, with money coming in from a myriad of different sources.

The filing also states a comment from an unnamed departing school, that "9 Members can declare the fate of the Conference at any time."

Which Pac-12 schools have announced departure for ACC, Big Ten, Big 12?

Ten of the Pac's 12 schools have announced their intention to leave. Four are going to the Big Ten, four are going to the Big 12, and two are going to the ACC. The breakdown is:

Big Ten

USC

UCLA

Washington

Oregon

Big 12

Arizona

Arizona State

Utah

Colorado

ACC

Stanford

California

That has left Oregon State and Washington State in the wind, trying to figure out the future of the conference. The dissolution of the Apple Cup and Oregon vs. Oregon State represents a huge shift for the two schools on its own.

A preliminary hearing is expected on Monday, ahead of Wednesday's Pac-12 meeting in which Kliavkoff called for a a “go forward governance approach” vote from the schools.

