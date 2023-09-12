Washington State/Oregon State game on Sept. 23 slated for national broadcast

Sep. 11—PULLMAN — Washington State is returning to the national stage.

Two weeks after the Cougars upset Wisconsin on Saturday, they will return home to host Oregon State on Sept. 23, which will kick off at 4 p.m. on FOX.

To open Pac-12 play, the final season of conference competition as we know it, the conference's final two members will clash. If both teams win again this weekend, the OSU-WSU game also will likely be a top-25 matchup: WSU is currenly ranked No. 23, Oregon State is No. 16.

This Saturday, WSU will host FCS Northern Colorado, while OSU will host San Diego State, a Mountain West club.

Stone named Pac-12 player of the week

Ron Stone Jr.'s impact on Saturday's win over Wisconsin didn't go unnoticed.

Stone was named the Pac-12 Conference defensive player and defensive lineman of the week, after totaling five tackles and two strip sacks, with one recovered for a touchdown.

Hicks makes defensive team of the week

WSU safety Jaden Hicks has already been rocketing up NFL draft boards. He added to his case with his performance Saturday.

Hicks earned a spot on Pro Football Focus' defensive team of the week thanks to his outing in WSU's win over Wisconsin, which looked like this: He forced a fumble that the Cougars' offense turned into a touchdown, and on the next series, Hicks followed a ferocious hit with a crucial pass breakup on third down.

All told, Hicks made nine tackles, second-most on the team. He also recorded one quarterback hurry.