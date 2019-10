Pac-12 Networks' Mike Yam and Yogi Roth detail the storylines to follow when Washington State visits Autzen Stadium for a Saturday night tilt. The Ducks are one spot away from cracking a top-10 ranking and own a six-game win streak but have dropped four straight to WSU in the all-time series. The Cougars are coming off their first win of Pac-12 play. The action begins at 7:30 p.m. PT/ 8:30 p.m. MT.

Scroll to continue with content Ad