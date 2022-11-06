Washington State’s Nakia Watson talks career day vs. the Cardinal
Washington State running back Nakia Watson caught up with Pac-12 Networks Michael Bumpus and Roxy Bernstein following his career-high 166 rushing yards in a 52-14 win over Stanford.
Washington State running back Nakia Watson caught up with Pac-12 Networks Michael Bumpus and Roxy Bernstein following his career-high 166 rushing yards in a 52-14 win over Stanford.
Pac-12 Networks Michael Bumpus and Roxy Benstein discuss Washington State's 52-14 win over Stanford that saw the Cougars gain over 500 yards on offense.
Kansas put together a complete effort in a 37-16 win over No. 18 Oklahoma State that makes the Jayhawks bowl eligible for the first time since 2008.
After handing Mark Madsen his first loss, Grant Dawson wants a piece of Tony Ferguson next.
USA TODAY Sports examines which teams have the best Super Bowl chances for the rest of the year, including some teams struggling right now.
Yahoo Sports' Kevin Iole interviews Dustin Poirier ahead of the former UFC interim lightweight champion's co-main event fight at UFC 281 versus Michael Chandler on Nov. 12.
Rutgers football got a huge block from Max Melton to level the score against No. 5 Michigan.
The Badgers celebrate after another win
Michigan is back on the road this week as it traveled to Piscataway to take on Rutgers under the lights.Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network.Below are all live updates, scores and highlights from Saturday's game.
Will Arkansas even make a bowl game at this point after Saturday's loss to Liberty?
Key stats from Penn State's Week 10 blowout of Indiana.
“Listen, I appreciate his passion,” Andy Reid said. “He didn’t have to do all that, but I appreciate his passion.”
Despite the instant jolt Christian McCaffrey provided for the 49ers' offense, ESPN believes the Carolina Panthers came out on top in the trade.
Bryson DeChambeau announced the heartbreaking news on Saturday that his father, Jon, died at the age of 63.
Colin Goodfellow's quick thinking to punt the ball as soon as possible drew a roughing penalty that you likely haven't seen before.
Polyana Viana once again showed her early fight power when she completely obliterated Jinh Yu Frey at UFC Fight Night 214.
On Sunday, amid a troubling spike in antisemitic comments from one specific high-profile public figure, Patriots owner Robert Kraft purchased commercial time during NFL games for a spot that speaks out against hate. In the five days since then, antisemitism has continued to be a topic in pro sports, thanks to one specific high-profile athlete. [more]
Kansas QB Jason Bean with a dazzling touchdown run against Oklahoma State
He first came to the metro-east when he was drafted out of Purdue by the St. Louis Football Cardinals.
Here are five free agent outfielders the Mets should have high on their wish list during the 2022-23 MLB offseason.
WASHINGTON (AP) As a Jewish forward for the Washington Wizards, Deni Avdija was naturally going to be asked about Kyrie Irving. Especially when his team just finished playing against the Brooklyn Nets. Avdija said Friday night he tries to stay positive in the face of antisemitism, but he also believes there should be consequences for players' actions.