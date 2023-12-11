Washington State’s Myles Rice earns second straight Pac-12 Freshman of the Week, presented by Nextiva
Washington State's Myles Rice was named the Pac-12 Freshman of the Week, presented by Nextiva, for the second straight week. Averaged 11.0 points, 5.5 assists and 4.5 steals as Washington State rolled to two victories and improved to 7-1 on the season, its best start since 2020-21 (9-1). Finished with 14 points, seven assists and seven steals in Sunday's 83-65 victory over Grambling; seven steals were most by a Cougar since CJ Elleby in 2019 and one shy of program record. Second straight Freshman of the Week award, joins Mouhamed Gueye as WSU players to earn multiple honors.