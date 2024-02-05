Washington State’s Myles Rice earns fifth Pac-12 Freshman of the Week award, presented by Nextiva

Washington State’s Myles Rice earned his fifth Pac-12 Freshman of the Week award, presented by Nextiva. He helped Washington State to a thrilling 90-87 overtime victory at Washington with 18 points (7-14 FG, 2-5 3FG, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, five assists and two steals. Assisted Isaac Jones' game-tying dunk with four seconds left to force overtime, then buried deciding three-pointer with 1:53 left in the extra session to lift the Cougars to their third straight win overall and sixth in their last seven games. League-leading fifth Pac-12 Freshman of the Week honor, tied for third-most in a season since award's inception in 2019-20 (Evan Mobley 7, Harrison Ingram 6, Mouhamed Gueye 5).