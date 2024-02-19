Washington State’s Myles Rice earns fourth straight Pac-12 Freshman of the Week award, presented by Nextiva

Averaged team-high 19.5 points along with 4.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.0 steals in a home sweep of the Bay Area schools. Becomes the first to win four consecutive Pac-12 Freshman of the Week honors since the award's inception in 2019-20. League-leading seventh Pac-12 Freshman of the Week honor, matching the most ever in a season (Evan Mobley 7). Rice's efforts helped the Cougars reach 20 regular-season wins (20-6) and enter this week's AP Top 25 poll (#21) for the first time since 2008. Led all players with 25 points (9-16 FG, 3-4 3FG) and added five rebounds, three steals and two assists in 84-65 win over California. Added 14 points, five assists and three boards in 72-59 triumph against Stanford. Second weekly awards sweep for Jones and Rice (1/15/24), becoming first duo to accomplish the feat twice, and WSU the first team to sweep twice in the same season.