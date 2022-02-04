Washington State men's basketball bolsters NCAA Tournament résumé with win at Stanford
Pac-12 Networks Ashley Adamson and Matt Muehlebach make the case for how Washington State men's basketball could qualify for the NCAA Tournament following the Cougars' 66-60 road win over Stanford on Thursday, February 3rd. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men's basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.