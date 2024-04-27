Washington State memes Chiefs’ selection of DB Jaden Hicks

The seriousness of the NFL Draft in all 32 war rooms is evident from the many cameras peeking into boards crowded with names strategizing for the future. The Kansas City Chiefs front office brass led by general manager Brett Veach is serious about all of their selections, including defensive back Jaden Hicks.

Kansas City selected Hicks 133rd overall in the fourth round, and the Washington State standout joins a prime defense that already features another Cougar. Hicks joins Jaylen Watson in the Chiefs defense after being selected in the 2022 draft creating a Washington State-themed secondary that couldn’t go unnoticed by the school’s social media team.

On their WSUCougarFB X account dedicated to the Washington State football team, they posted a photo from a scene of the classic television comedy ‘The Office’ featuring Watson and Hicks photoshopped front and center.

Watson has become a consistent option in Steve Spagnuolo’s game plan and a significant contributor to two Super Bowl titles. Veach is hoping for the same impact and production from his fellow Cougars alum, Hicks, in 2024.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire