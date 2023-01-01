Washington State makes 14 3-pointers, beats USC for first time since 2015
Washington State men's basketball snapped USC's win streak with a 81-71 win over the Trojans. The Cougars made 14 3-pointers in their win over USC since 2015.
Washington State men's basketball snapped USC's win streak with a 81-71 win over the Trojans. The Cougars made 14 3-pointers in their win over USC since 2015.
USC men's basketball used a late run in the second half to beat Washington xx-xx. Boogie Ellis scored 25 points to pull the Trojans past the Huskies. USC has now won seven straight games.
Once again, Washington State failed to close out a winnable game. Once again, UCLA escaped. It's not what USC wanted. The Trojans meet Wazzu on Sunday.
Last February, Washington State hit 15 of 31 3-pointers against USC. On the first day of 2023: 14 of 29. USC knew what was coming and still couldn't stop it.
A Cincinnati-area elementary school player made a wild, over-the-head buzzer-beater from near half-court to send 2022 out on a high note.
USC is jockeying for position in the #Pac12 with Utah and Arizona State ... and right now, the Trojans are third in that 3-team scramble.
Jaime Jaquez Jr. scored 20 points, Adem Bona made the winning basket with 19 seconds left and No. 11 UCLA overcame a 12-point first-half deficit to beat Washington State 67-66 on Friday night. The Bruins (11-2, 3-0 Pac-12) won their ninth straight thanks to a terrific defensive effort in the final 10 minutes when the Cougars (5-9, 0-3) went cold shooting and allowed UCLA the chance to rally. UCLA trailed 35-23 late in the first half and was down by nine with 7:23 left when the Bruins locked down on the defensive end and found just enough offense.
Penn State vs Utah game preview, prediction, and breakdown for the Rose Bowl on Monday, January 2, 2023
Kirby Smart will ask his Georgia players to execute better when the Bulldogs play for second straight national championship next week, but the coach knows he can't ask his players to be more resilient. Georgia remains undefeated because the Bulldogs never gave up while rallying from two-touchdown deficits in each half for a thrilling College Football Playoff semifinal 42-41 victory over Ohio State that ended early Sunday. Stetson Bennett capped No. 1 Georgia’s final comeback with a 10-yard, last-minute scoring pass to Adonai Mitchell for the Peach Bowl victory over No. 4 Ohio State.
PHILADELPHIA -- Despite 15 points from Landers Nolley II, UC couldn't catch up to Temple in a loss on Sunday.
Jack Hughes (New Jersey Devils) with a Goal vs. Carolina Hurricanes, 01/01/2023
It's a foggy and mild start to the day and to the new year, with temperatures in the 60s.
People should avoid going on long runs to get fit in the New Year amid record pressures on the NHS, one of the country’s chief medical officers has said.
A Brevard County beach will reopen next week after a destructive hurricane season.
In the United States, admirers of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI remembered him warmly for his theological prowess and devotion to traditional doctrine. Professor Kathleen Sprows Cummings, director of the University of Notre Dame’s Cushwa Center for the Study of American Catholicism, depicted Benedict as “a man of unwavering faith, deep conviction and towering intellect,” yet added that he left “a complicated legacy.” Steven Millies, a professor of public theology at Catholic Theological Union in Chicago, noted that Benedict – before becoming pope – had a lead role in enforcing church discipline at a time when the sex-abuse crisis was making headlines in the U.S. two decades ago.
16 turnovers against Washington. 22 turnovers against Colorado State. #USC is winning, but the Trojans are playing with fire. They have to get this under control.
The Packers are win and in. The Seahawks and Lions need to win and get one other result. Here are the clinching scenarios for the No. 7 seed in the NFC.
Q. I'm sure it was a disappointing loss. I'm curious if you can speak to TCU's level of play. They're not a traditional power, but they look like it. So can you speak to their level of play today? COACH HARBAUGH: Congratulations to TCU.
Thirteen NFL teams have already been eliminated from playoff contention. Here is a running list of organizations that will not be in the postseason.
Philadelphia still a win shy of home-field advantage and bye. Green Bay needs Week 18 win to qualify. Bills-Bengals Monday nighter has major implications.
The Detroit Lions' game in Green Bay against the Packers in Week 18 has even more significance for the NFL playoffs, with playoffs on the line.