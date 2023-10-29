Washington State looks to end losing streak at Arizona State

Oct. 28—Second quarter

0:00 — ASU 24, WSU 21: Longhetto nails a 51-yard field goal as time expires in the first half. Sun Devils pile up 311 yards and get points on 4 of 5 possessions in the half. Ward trying to keep the Cougars in it with three total touchdowns.

Arizona State will receive the second half kickoff.

0:42 — WSU 21, ASU 21: Not a lot of defense being played on either side. Ward ropes a pass between defenders for a 9-yard touchdown to Victor. Ward is 18 of 24 for 186 yards passing.

2:15 — ASU 21, WSU 14: Skattebo kicks off the drive with a 66-yard run and caps it off with a 2-yard touchdown. Sun Devils waste no time retaking the lead.

ASU up to 269 yards in the half.

4:47 — ASU 14, WSU 14: Cougars come back with a long touchdown drive, as Ward scrambles up the middle on third down for an 11-yard score. Ward leading WSU rushers with 13 yards and two TDs.

7:14 — ASU 14, WSU 7: DeCarlos scores his second touchdown of the game, this time a 1-yard score, to give the Sun Devils the lead. ASU goes on a 7-play, 70-yard drive that included some poor tackling by the Cougars defense.

11:15 — WSU 7, ASU 7: Smith drops Ward for a sack on third down and the Cougars punt to the ASU 30. Second straight three-and-out for WSU after the opening drive.

13:42 — WSU 7, ASU 7: Longhetto's kick has the distance, but is pushed right from 50 yards. Cougars defense holds after an 11-play, 59-yard drive and WSU will start on its 32.

First quarter

2:29 — WSU 7, ASU 7: Cougars drive stalls after a deep shot by Ward is overthrown and the Sun Devils start at their 9. Haberer pins them deep with a 46-yard punt.

4:05 — WSU 7, ASU 7: Sun Devils answer right back with their own 75-yard touchdown drive. Brooks takes a 13-yard run up the middle and leaps over a WSU defender for the score. Balanced approach from ASU, 43 passing yards and 32 rushing.

8:33 — WSU 7, ASU 0: Cougars continue to start strong, as Ward caps a 15-play 75-yard drive with a 3-yard rushing score. Ward 8 of 11 for 64 yards passing.

WSU has scored first in each of its last three games, but would struggle to get its offense going after that.

15:00 — WSU 0, ASU 0: Cougars win the toss and elect to receive. WSU starts on its 25 after a touchback. Coverage will begin on Pac-12 Network at the conclusion of the USC-California game.

Pregame

The difficult part of Washington State's schedule is over. At least on paper.

The Cougars rose to as high as No. 13 in the country entering their bye week, but have lost three straight games since to UCLA, Arizona and Oregon.

WSU (4-3, 1-2 Pac-12) has a good opportunity to get back on track for bowl eligibility today, when they kickoff at Arizona State at 5 p.m. The game will be broadcast on Pac-12 Network.

The Sun Devils (1-6, 0-4) are last in the conference, their only win coming in a narrow 24-21 Week 1 victory over FCS Southern Utah. ASU has shown life under first-year coach Kenny Dillingham — at 33, the youngest in FBS — losing by a field goal to California and Colorado, then 15-7 at No. 5 Washington last week.

Will the Cougars get right, or will the Sun Devils send them further down the Pac-12 standings?

Series history

Arizona State holds a 28-17-2 all-time record over Washington State, but the Cougars have won the last two meetings — both with Jake Dickert at the helm. WSU won 28-18 last year in Pullman and 34-21 in 2021's game in Tempe.

Game preview

Two-minute drill: Washington State's keys to victory against Arizona State

PULLMAN — Here's what to watch for when Washington State visits Arizona State on Saturday evening. — Read more

The pick: Why Washington State will beat Arizona State

PULLMAN — Lincoln Victor has been around the game long enough to expect lots of different defenses. In his third year starting in the slot at Washington State, he's seen all of it: blitzes, cover-two, cover-three, you name it. — Read more

More on the Cougs

'The Lincoln Victor effect is real': The identity that shaped WSU's star receiver

PULLMAN — Lincoln Victor felt like a double agent wearing crimson and gray. The more he thought about his situation, the more confused he felt: How could he earn the respect of his Washington State teammates, but not receptions? How could he score a captain's patch on his jersey, but not touchdowns? — Read more

Jacob Thorpe: Playing Washington in Seattle every year would be a poison apple for Washington State

You may have noticed earlier this week a column from Matt Calkins of the Seattle Times, printed in The Spokesman-Review through some sort of content-sharing agreement. It's a worthy piece of writing, in which Calkins explains why Washington should want to continue playing the Apple Cup even once Washington State is no longer in the same conference. He interviews a number of current Huskies, all of whom agreed the Apple Cup rivalry is a special institution and it should continue to be played in perpetuity. — Read more

Meet the two WSU freshman RBs who will get real playing time against ASU

PULLMAN — Djouvensky Schlenbaker tried to play it cool. — Read more

Washington State RB Dylan Paine to miss ASU game with high-ankle sprain

PULLMAN — If Washington State wants to end its three-game slide with a win over Arizona State on Saturday, it will have to do so with a thinning running back rotation. — Read more