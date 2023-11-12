Washington State leaves Berkeley brokenhearted with a tough loss

Nov. 12—Washington State quarterback Cam Ward shifted away from would-be tacklers in the pocket and heaved the ball 53 yards down the field hoping for a miracle in the end zone.

It was not to be.

Wide receiver Tsion Nunnally got his hands on the ball, but California linebacker Cade Uluava came down with a game-ending interception on the Hail Mary pass as time expired.

Another heartbreaking loss for the Cougars.

The final score read Cal 42, WSU 39 in Berkeley, Calif.

It was the sixth straight loss for WSU after it started its season 4-0.

"I just want to win," said WSU edge Brennan Jackson, who had seven tackles, 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble. "Just losing again, it hurts the soul a little bit."

A wild ending

WSU (4-6, 1-6 Pac-12) almost eliminated an 18-point deficit — one that never should've been that big to begin with — in the final nine minutes of the game.

Trailing 42-24, the Cougs went seven straight no-huddle plays, capping a drive with a 21-yard over-the-shoulder touchdown pass from quarterback Cam Ward to wideout Josh Kelly.

Three plays later, WSU linebacker Kyle Thorton forced a fumble on Cal running back Jaydn Ott and safety Sam Lockett recovered it to the Cal 37-yard line.

Another seven-play, no-huddle drive ended in a play-action pass from Ward to running back Djouvensky Schlenbaker from 5 yards out and the Cougs found themselves within three points of tying the game.

The Cougs would go on to have two more chances to tie or take the lead, but kicker Dean Janikowski missed a 48-yard field goal and Ward's Hail Mary pass was picked off.

"There was no quit, there was a belief, they kept fighting for it," WSU coach Jake Dickert said. "But at the end of the day we're finding new ways to lose football games."

Doomed by three fumbles, two missed field goals

The "what if-s" are sure to haunt the Cougars after this one.

Ward fumbled the ball three times — two of which were scooped up and brought back for Cal touchdowns and another one that also led to a Golden Bears' TD — and Janikowski missed two field goals in the second half, one from 42 yards and the 48-yarder. He finished the day 1-of-3 on field goals.

Those turnovers and misses were the difference between WSU's sixth straight loss and Cal (4-6, 2-5) ending its four-game losing streak.

All three fumbles were somewhat bizarre.

The first came on the first drive of the game on fourth down when the Cougars tried a QB sneak. Cal's Uluave jumped over the pile, ripped the ball out of Ward's hands in the scrum and raced it 51 yards for the team's first score.

On the second one, Ward held onto the ball for too long and lost it on a strip-sack forced by Cal's David Reese that was recovered by none other than Uluave. That led to a short field and a 13-yard Ott TD catch for a 28-14 Cal lead late in the second quarter.

On the last one, Ward was hit from behind and the ball flipped 15 yards down the field. No whistle was blown on what looked like a forward pass and Cal's Nohl Williams made a heads up play to grab the ball and race 52 yards for a score early in the fourth.

"I feel like I'm the big reason why we were in that situation," said Ward, who passed for 354 yards and accounted for four touchdowns but also had four turnovers and was sacked six times. "I gave up 14 points by myself. Just gotta take care of the ball. If you don't give up 14 points we end up winning this game."

Players of the game

Give the game ball to Uluave. The clutch true freshman linebacker had nine tackles, a forced fumble he returned for a touchdown, a second fumble recovery, 1.5 tackles for loss and an interception on WSU's Hail Mary to end the game. He was everywhere for the Golden Bears.

On offense, Ott totaled 185 yards and two touchdowns.

The biggest spot for the Cougar offense was the emergence and hustle of true freshman running back Leo Pulalasi of Tacoma, Wash.

A fifth-stringer to start the season, Pulalasi did a bit of everything on WSU's second scoring drive. He had a 10-yard rush, a 7-yard catch, a block that flattened a Cal defensive back on a big run by Ward and he pushed tight end Cooper Mathers into the end zone for a touchdown.

Pulalasi finished with 80 total yards before leaving the game with a hamstring injury.

Also on offense, Kelly had nine catches for 130 yards and one TD.

Odds and ends

Cal's first three touchdowns were scored by a linebacker, a tight end and a center. ... WSU's six-game losing streak is its worst since it lost eight straight during a 3-9 season in 2014. ... Jackson's 1.5 sacks moved him into No. 9 all-time as WSU with 18 for his career.

Up next

WSU faces Colorado (4-6, 1-6 Pac-12), which is on its own four-game losing streak, at 7:30 p.m. Friday (FS1) for senior night at Gesa Field in Pullman.

WSU 7 14 3 15—39

Cal 14 14 0 14—31

First quarter

Cal — Cade Uluave 51 fumble recovery (Michael Luckhurst kick)

Cal — Jack Endries 6 pass from Fernando Mendoza (Mateen Bhaghani kick)

Second quarter

Cal — Brian Driscoll 0 run (Bhaghani kick)

WSU — Cooper Mathers 13 pass from Cam Ward (Dean Janikowski kick)

Cal — Jaydn Ott 13 pass from Mendoza (Bhaghani kick)

WSU — John Mateer 5 ru n(Janikowski kick)

Third quarter

WSU — Janikowski 28 field goal

Fourth quarter

Cal — Ott 5 run (Bhaghani kick)

Cal — Nohl Williams 52 fumble recovery

WSU — Josh Kelly 21 pass from Ward (Djouvensky Schlenbaker pass)

WSU — Schlenbaker 5 pass from Ward)

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — WSU, Pulalasi 11-66, Schlenbaker 9-42, Ward 14-6, Watson 2-6, Mateer 1-5; Cal, Ott 27-167, Anderson 1-6, Mendoza 7-5.

PASSING — WSU, Ward 34-59-1—354, Mateer 1-1-0—4; Cal, Mendoza 14-21-0—150.

RECEIVING — WSU, Kelly 9-130, Victor 8-84, Williams 5-57, Mathers 5-49, Schlenbaker 3-15, Pulalasi 2-14, Riviere 1-6, Watson 1-2, Hernandez 1-1; Cal, Hunter 3-45, Endries 4-44, Anderson 2-23, Ott 3-18, Davis 1-13, Williams 1-7.

