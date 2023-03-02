Washington State LB Daiyan Henley is ‘a little jealous’ of Chiefs DB Jaylen Watson

Flexibility and versatility are essential for being drafted by many prospects at this year’s NFL scouting combine. The Kansas City Chiefs made an impact last year with various high-quality rookies that could play multiple roles throughout the season.

Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley finished first-team All-Pac-12 in his lone season as a Cougar. He spent his first four years with Nevada playing initially as a receiver and formerly as a quarterback.

Chiefs Wire’s Ed Easton Jr. spoke with Henley about his thoughts on fellow Washington State alumnus Jaylen Watson winning a Super Bowl. He also discussed his versatility, transitioning from offense to defense.

“I mean, that’s a blessing to come from this stage just last year to being in the Super Bowl,” said Henley. “I mean, a lot of guys don’t even get that opportunity to have a career, you got guys who never won a playoff in their career, and he goes to the Super Bowl in the first one. I can say I’m a little jealous, but I haven’t gotten my shot yet. So I hope I get that chance.”

Washington State LB Daiyan Henley says he spoke with the #Chiefs and feels confident in his versatility to play any role#NFLCombine | #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/GQoLq77Xpb — Ed Easton Jr. (@EdEastonJr) March 1, 2023

Henley finished his only season with the Cougars with 106 tackles, four sacks, three forced fumbles, and an interception. Henley broke down his transition from first as a quarterback in high school to now playing linebacker, suggesting it now allows him to see the game better.

Story continues

“To go from quarterback to linebacker definitely prepares you for the next wave because you’re dissecting the game in the same way, if not a little bit more being a quarterback,” said Henley “You want to listen, you know different formations, coverages, (you) want to see the front. So, you come into that linebacker position it’s more so about the eyes and being able to see different holes around the line of scrimmage, so it definitely prepared me.”

Henley brings a lot of energy when he’s on the field and could be an immediate factor for any team interested. He had a meeting with the Chiefs recently, so it shouldn’t be too hard to imagine what his role might look like in Steve Spanguolo’s scheme.

More NFL Draft!

3 edge rushers to watch for Chiefs at 2023 NFL Scouting Combine Missouri DE Isaiah McGuire would be honored to join Chiefs LB Nick Bolton in Kansas City Super Bowl LVII might be Rice DE Ikenna Enechukwu's last time rooting for the Chiefs

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire