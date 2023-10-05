Washington State’s key to victory vs UCLA in Pac-12 game of the week

Washington State at UCLA is the featured game in Pac-12 Football this weekend. If Washington State wins, the Cougars will have a real shot at the Pac-12 championship. If they lose, they will fall into the middle of the pack and will have a very slim chance of making it to Las Vegas for the Pac-12 Championship Game.

We wanted to get some views on Washington State’s main key to victory.

Ducks Wire editor Zachary Neel told us that “WSU needs to continue to do what works and air the ball out. Cameron Ward has been spectacular so far, and if they can be relentless on offense with the passing game against a solid UCLA defense, I think they win this game comfortably.”

Ducks Wire staff writer Don Smalley told us “This is quietly an interesting game. UCLA’s defense is really good and if they can keep Cameron Ward to three touchdowns or less, they have a chance.” If Ward scores at least four touchdowns, UCLA’s offense won’t keep pace.

My big key for Washington State is this:

Don’t give up huge plays to the UCLA offense. If Washington State can force the Bruins to go 13 plays and 80 yards in six minutes, and the Bruins are up to the task, tip the cap. The main thing is to not let Dante Moore hit deep balls for quick-strike scores. Forcing UCLA and its young quarterback to be patient is a reliable path to victory for the Cougars.

