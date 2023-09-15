Washington State joins a growing list of college football offers for Peoria High star

Gary Rutherford III's stock continues to rise.

The 6-foot-3, 201-pounder has several college football scholarship offers — from Football Championship Subdivision schools to Power Five schools in the Football Bowl Subdivision. He was named to the Journal Star all-area defensive first team as well as an all-Big 12 Conference first-team selection.

As part of the 2022 Class 5A state runner-up, Rutherford was Peoria High's leading tackler (118) at linebacker, while adding four interceptions and a defensive touchdown. The senior also plays wide receiver for the Lions.

Rutherford, part of the Class of 2024, has taken unofficial visits to Illinois, Northern Illinois, Ball State and Indiana State. Here is a breakdown of his eight Division-I offers so far, with his most recent announcements listed first:

The Pac-12 Conference school gives Rutherford an offer from the Power Five for the second time this season, per his Twitter account from Sept. 13, 2023. As of Sept. 14, WSU is 2-0 and ranked No. 23 in the country.

The Hoosiers came calling on June 14, 2023, giving Rutherford his first Power Five offer from the Big Ten Conference. Indiana is 1-1 heading into a weekend game against Louisville as of Sept. 14.

The Salukis were the third MVFC school to extend an offer to Rutherford, who received it on June 1, 2023. SIU is 2-0 as of Sept. 14.

Lindenwood follows EIU as another Big South-OVC school to offer Rutherford, who posted about it on April 12, 2023. The Lions have a 1-1 record as Sept. 14.

Eastern Illinois, which is a member of the Big South-Ohio Valley Conference, is the third in-state school to offer Rutherford, who received this one on March 16, 2023. As of Sept. 14, EIU is 1-1, heading to play Illinois State.

Rutherford received his first non-FCS scholarship offer, picking up a nod from this Mountain West Conference school on March 6, 2023. The Cowboys are 2-0 as of Sept. 14 and head to No. 4 Texas.

Four days after WIU offered, the Redbirds gave Rutherford his second MVFC scholarship nod on Feb. 10, 2023. ISU is 2-0 as of Sept. 14 and travels to Eastern Illinois this Saturday.

On Feb. 6, 2023, Western Illinois was the first school - a Missouri Valley Football Conference program - to hand out an offer to Rutherford. The Leathernecks are 0-2 as of Sept. 14.

