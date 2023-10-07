Washington State jars UCLA with leaping, 88-yard pick-six before halftime

UCLA appeared ready to go up double digits on Washington State in Pac-12 action at the Rose Bowl on Saturday.

Then, freshman quarterback Dante Moore made … a freshman mistake.

Instead of a 16-3 lead at the half, the Bruins found themselves down 10-9 because Kapena Gushiken picked off a pass from Moore.

Eighty-eight yards later, Washington State had the lead.

