Washington State jars UCLA with leaping, 88-yard pick-six before halftime
UCLA appeared ready to go up double digits on Washington State in Pac-12 action at the Rose Bowl on Saturday.
Then, freshman quarterback Dante Moore made … a freshman mistake.
Instead of a 16-3 lead at the half, the Bruins found themselves down 10-9 because Kapena Gushiken picked off a pass from Moore.
Eighty-eight yards later, Washington State had the lead.
— Washington State Football (@WSUCougarFB) October 7, 2023