Washington State’s Isaac Jones named Pac-12 Player of the Week, presented by Nextiva

Washington State’s Isaac Jones was named Pac-12 Player of the Week, presented by Nextiva. Averaged 18.0 points on 74 percent shooting (14-19 FG), 7.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.5 steals to help Washington State extend its win streak to seven games with victories over California (84-65) and Stanford (72-59). Jones' efforts helped the Cougars reach 20 regular-season wins (20-6) and enter this week's AP Top 25 poll (#21) for the first time since 2008. Narrowly missed a double-double with 21 points and nine rebounds in Thursday's win over Cal, shooting 8-of-10 from the floor. Followed with 15 points, five boards, two steals, two assists and a block in Saturday's win over Stanford, surpassing the 1,000 points plateau in just his 57th collegiate game. Second Pac-12 Player of the Week honor of season (1/15/24).