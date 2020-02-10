Washington State honors groundbreaking former men's basketball head coach George Raveling

Washington State raised former men's basketball head coach George Raveling's name to the rafters at Sunday's Apple Cup matchup between the Cougars and Huskies. Raveling, who headed the program from 1972-1983, was the first African-American men's basketball coach in what was then the Pac-8 Conference and guided Washington State to two NCAA Tournament appearances. Raveling was inducted into the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame in 2013 and the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2015.

