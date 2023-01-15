Washington State holds off Stanford for 3rd win in a row

Washington State men's basketball defeats Stanford by a final score of 60-59 on Saturday, Jan. 14 in Pullman. The Cougars improve to 9-10 overall and 4-4 in Pac-12 play, while the Cardinal falls to 5-12 overall and 0-7 in conference. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.