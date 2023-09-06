Washington State HC had high praise for Wisconsin’s running back duo

The No. 19 Wisconsin Badgers are set to travel west this weekend for a tough road matchup at Washington State.

The Cougars are coming off a dominant 50-24 win over Colorado State during which star quarterback Cam Ward threw for 451 yards, rushed for 40 and accounted for four total touchdowns (three passing, one rushing). Washington State is a quality team, and obviously bested Wisconsin in Madison last season.

Cougars head coach Jake Dickert was speaking about the matchup Monday and had high praise for the Badgers’ lethal Braelon Allen, Chez Mellusi duo at running back.

“I’m not sure there is a better two tailbacks on the same team in the country than what Wisconsin has,” Dickert said.

Allen and Mellusi combined for 298 yards and four touchdowns in Saturday’s 38-17 win over Buffalo. The two were the engine of Wisconsin’s offense, and were nearly unstoppable as the game reached the third and fourth quarter.

The duo will go up against ESPN SP+’s No. 51-ranked defense on Saturday, one which allowed only 37 yards on 20 carries to Colorado State last Saturday.

