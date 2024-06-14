Washington State guard Jaylen Wells, USC forward DJ Rodman have pre-draft workout with Warriors

As the NBA draft is now just two weeks away, the Golden State Warriors are continuing to bring in different prospects for pre-draft workouts. The latest group of prospects was headlined by Washington State’s Jaylen Wells and USC’s DJ Rodman from the PAC-12.

Tulane’s Kevin Cross and Tennessee’s veteran shooter Santiago Vescovi round out a group of prospects along with Vichy-Clermont’s Lucas Dufeal and Ilias Karmadine. Vichy-Clermont is a professional basketball club out of France.

Wells played one season at Washington State, averaging 12.6 points on 43.6% shooting from the field and 41.7% from long distance. Wells added 4.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists.

Growing up in Folsom and Sacramento, Wells has ties to the Bay Area and Northern California. Prior to transferring to Washington State, Wells was named CCAA Player of the Year and was a Division II All-American at Division II Sonoma State in Rohnert Park, California. Wells tallied 22.4 points per game for the Seawolves as a sophomore.

Rodman, son of NBA Hall of Famer, Dennis Rodman, played four seasons at Washington State before transferring to Southern California last season. Rodman averaged 8.4 points and five rebounds per contest with the Trojans.

The NBA draft is set to begin with the first round on June 25. The second round will begin on Wednesday, June 26. The Warriors currently hold one pick in the draft in the second round, No. 52 overall.

