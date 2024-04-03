Washington State guard Charlisse Leger-Walker enters transfer portal

Apr. 2—Washington State's Charlisse Leger-Walker has decided to put off a professional career to play one more college basketball season, but it doesn't appear that season will happen in Pullman.

Leger-Walker, the four-year Cougars standout, has placed her name in the transfer portal, TheNextHoops reported Tuesday .

Leger-Walker missed the final 11 games of her senior year at WSU after suffering an ACL injury in the Cougars' 85-82 win over UCLA on Jan. 28 in Los Angeles. She had surgery on the knee in February.

How soon she can begin practicing is not known .

A 5-foot-10 guard, Leger-Walker averaged 13.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists this season. She was named to the All-Pac-12 first team. It's the fourth time she's been named All-Pac 12. She's the first Cougar to earn All-Pac-12 all four years.

Leger-Walker ranks third in the program in career points (1,743) and fourth in scoring average (16.6).

She leaves WSU as the face of Cougars women's basketball. WSU coach Kamie Ethridge said many times that Leger-Walker impacted WSU the moment she stepped on campus.

"Charlisse has given her heart and soul to Washington State and this program," Ethridge said when announcing Leger-Walker's injury in January. "We are heartbroken she will not finish her career at WSU on the court. However, Charlisse will continue to impact our program to the best of her ability. There is zero doubt that Charlisse will come back better than ever.

"Charlisse will forever be remembered and honored as the greatest and winningest impact player in WSU women's basketball history."