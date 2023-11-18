Washington State gets big redemption win in blowout of Colorado

Nov. 18—PULLMAN — It was deja vu in the best way possible for the two Cougar seniors and best friends.

Washington State edge Ron Stone Jr. came all the way around from behind to strip sack Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders and teammate Brennan Jackson was there to scoop the loose ball and run 45 yards for a defensive touchdown.

It was shades of a similar TD for the duo against Wisconsin earlier this season.

And just like in that September game, the Cougars were finally back in form.

WSU led 14-0 after the first of Jackson's two defensive touchdowns, and it would go on to rout the Buffaloes 56-14 to end its six-game losing streak on senior night Friday at Gesa Field.

The six weeks of misery were finally over for WSU (5-6, 2-6 Pac-12).

"It's been a long six weeks and these guys have stayed the course," said WSU coach Jake Dickert, his voice hoars. "To go out there like that ... I just wanted it so bad for them and to see that excitement in that locker room is everything."

For Colorado (4-7, 1-7) and Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders, it was their worst loss in a season that started with national hype galore after the former 1-11 team started out 3-0.

Big-play BJ

Jackson became the first Football Bowl Subdivision player in at least 20 years to score three touchdowns on fumble returns in a season when he grabbed his second loose ball of the game and rumbled 74 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter. WSU led 56-7 after the extra point.

Not too shabby for the 264-pound big fella.

Sanders exits with injury

The most-sacked quarterback in the NCAA, Sanders took major pressure from the first drive of the game until he left with an injury.

Stone burst around the edge and crumpled Sanders to the turf on third down on the first drive, showing a sign of things to come for Colorado's overmatched offensive line.

Stone held up his fist in front of his face to mimic Sanders' "watch flex" celebration he's made famous this season.

It was the first of four sacks on Sanders, who has suffered more than 50 sacks this season and exited the game twice in the first half with injuries. He never returned after heading to the locker room in the second quarter.

Sanders' only highlight came when he evaded a sack and bought some extra time to hit fellow Colorado Star Travis Hunter for a 45-yard touchdown in the first quarter.

That cut the Cougars' lead to 14-7, but WSU immediately answered with a 98-yard kickoff return TD by sophomore Leyton Smithson.

It was WSU's first kick return TD since 2018 and, with that, the unlikely rout was on.

Sanders finished just 6-of-10 for 86 yards.

Running away with it

WSU quarterback Cam Ward hit wideout Josh Kelly in stride deep down the right side for a 51-yard reception and punched in a short touchdown himself moments later to help push the Cougars to a 42-7 lead late in the second quarter.

In the third, wide receiver Kyle Williams sprinted past Colorado star Travis Hunter and Ward found him for a 34-yard touchdown and 49-7 lead.

The Buffaloes at times looked lost, with a player getting hit in the head with a pass and a backup quarterback catching his own pass off a deflection and then throwing an interception.

For two teams with the same record going in, the final score couldn't have been a bigger surprise.

Players of the game

In addition two his two defensive TDs, Jackson had four tackles, 1.5 for loss and 0.5 sacks. His roommate, Stone, finished with a team-high nine tackles, three for loss, two sacks and three quarterback hurries.

Not a bad way to end their final home game for the two six-year Cougars.

"I told them both of them what they mean to me and this place and our program," Dickert said of Jackson and Stone. "I'm just so excited they finished something (that way). To go out and play the way they're capable of playing ... it's fun to see. I thought they played fast and free."

On offense, Ward went 18-of-30 for 288 yards and recorded four total touchdowns. Kelly had six catches for 130 yards.

A visit from the NCAA prez

NCAA President Charlie Baker was in attendance for the game and offered some encouragement for the Cougars ahead of the contest. He also held a brief media availability.

Baker said the NCAA is working to be as helpful as possible moving forward as the school moves into unknown territory with 10 of the 12 teams leaving the Pac-12 next year.

"I personally believe that Washington State has a bright future," Baker said. "I'm not exactly sure what it will look like, but I'll tell you something: I've met today with a number of student-athletes here who love this place. ... This is the kind of school that down the road will figure it out."

Up next

WSU will conclude its season with the Apple Cup against No. 5 Washington (10-0, 7-0) at 1 p.m. next Saturday (FOX) in Seattle. With UW leaving the Pac-12 next year, it could be the last game in the rivalry series for a while.

Colorado 7 0 0 7—14

Washington State 21 21 14 0—56

First Quarter

WSU — Victor Lincoln 15 run (Dean Janikowski kick)

WSU — Brennan Jackson 40 fumble recovery (Janikowski kick)

CU — Travis Hunter 45 pass from Shedeur Sanders (Alejandro Mata kick)

WSU — Leyton Smithson 98 kickoff return (Janikowski kick)

Second Quarter

WSU — Nakia Watson 23 pass from Cameron Ward (Janikowski kick)

WSU — Ward 1 run (Janikowski kick)

WSU — Ward 2 run (Janikowski kick)

Third Quarter

WSU — Kyle Williams 34 pass from Ward (Janikowski kick)

WSU — Jackson 74 fumble recovery (Janikowski kick)

Fourth Quarter

CU — Sy'veon Wilkerson 1 run (Mata kick)

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — CU: Sy'veon Wilkerson 13-49, Dylan Edwards 7-42, Anthony Hankerson 7-31, Ryan Staub 6-(-2), Shedeur Sanders 5-(-26), Gavin Kuld 3-(-3). WSU: Cameron Ward 10-27, Nakia Watson 8-47, Dylan Paine 5-29, John Mateer 3-10, Djouvensky Schlenbaker 3-3, Lincoln Victor 1-15.

RECEIVING — CU: Travis Hunter 4-82, Xavier Weaver 3-41, Wilkerson 2-29, Jimmy Horn Jr. 2-13, Omarion Miller 1-(-1). WSU: Josh Kelly 6-130, Victor 5-49, Kyle Williams 3-46, Carlos Hernandez 2-77, Watson 1-23, Cooper Mathers 1-6, Cameron Johnson 1-6, Paine 1-5.

PASSING — CU: Sanders 6-10-0—86, Staub 5-14-0—56, Kuld 1-3-1—22. WSU: Ward 18-30-0—288, Mateer 2-3-0—54.

