Washington State Football Schedule 2022: 3 Things To Know

2022 Washington State Football Schedule

Sept 3 Idaho

Sept 10 at Wisconsin

Sept 17 Colorado State

Sept 24 Oregon

Oct 1 Cal

Oct 8 at USC

Oct 15 at Oregon State

Oct 22 OPEN DATE

Oct 29 Utah

Nov 5 at Stanford

Nov 12 Arizona State

Nov 19 at Arizona

Nov 26 Washington

Washington State Football Schedule What To Know: Who do the Cougars miss from the Pac-12 South Division?

The Cougars don’t have to play UCLA – that’s not bad – but they miss a Colorado team that’s gettable. On the plus side, they get Arizona from the South, but that means they also have to deal with USC, Utah, and Arizona State.

At least the Utes and Sun Devils have to come to Pullman – a team from Tempe, Arizona going to Wazzu in mid-November is a good thing – and going to USC isn’t that bad coming off a long home run.

Washington State Football Schedule What To Know: It’s very, very manageable

Yes, dealing with a road game at Wisconsin is a problem. Yes, going to USC is less than ideal, and following that up with a trip to Oregon State isn’t easy. However, there are only two other road games, and they’re both in November at Stanford and Arizona – that’s not bad.

Outside of the USC and Oregon State games, there aren’t back-to-back road dates, and most of the key teams to deal with have to come to Pullman.

Washington State Football Schedule What To Know: What does it all really mean?

It’s a schedule to win with.

Four of the first five games at home is a huge help, and getting both Oregon and Washington in Martin Stadium is nice. However, this only works if the Cougars win their home games.

They’re probably not going to be the favorites in at least three of the home dates, and taking out Oregon State on the road is a must, but three of the last four games are against teams that didn’t go bowling last year. Anything less than six wins with this slate isn’t okay.

