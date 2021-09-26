Washington State football player in serious but stable condition after shooting

Washington State football player Brandon Gray is in serious but stable condition after being shot in Pullman, Washington, early Saturday morning.

Another shooting victim, Liban A. Barre, was killed in the shooting, which took place at a party in the College Hill area near Washington State. A man was arrested for his involvement in the shooting, according to Pullman police.

Gray, who plays wide receiver for the Cougars, was transported to a Spokane hospital for treatment.

Police were called at around 12:30 a.m. local time after getting reports of a loud party with possibly 200 people in attendance. As officers approached the scene, they reported hearing multiple gunshots. Police later found two males with multiple gunshot wounds.

UPDATE #2: The victims of this morning's shooting have been identified. Liban A. Barre from Kent, WA is deceased. WSU student Brandon C. Gray is in serious but stable condition.



Investigation continues. Call (509) 334-0802 if you have any information about this incident. #MyPD https://t.co/xcl9H9DMUx — PullmanPolice (@PullmanPolice) September 25, 2021

A Detroit, Michigan native, Gray is a redshirt junior for the Washington State football team. He appeared in three games during the 2019 season, making two catches for 13 yards. However, he didn't play during the 2020 season and had yet to appear in a game this season.

