Washington State football coach Nick Rolovich said he will follow state's COVID-19 mandate

Washington State football coach Nick Rolovich said Thursday he would comply with the state's mandate that requires workers at schools, colleges and universities to either receive a COVID-19 vaccination or receive an exception for medical or religious reasons by Oct. 18.

"I plan on following his mandate, for sure," Rolovich said when asked about the directive issued Wednesday by Washington Gov. Jay Inslee.

Rolovich was later asked if he was waiting the full approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the vaccine and again he said he would follow the mandate without clarifying whether he would receive the vaccine or seek an exemption.

Washington State Cougars head coach Nick Rolovich looks on from the sidelines during a Dec. 6, 2020 game.

Rolovich is the only coach in the Pac-12 Conference that has not received the vaccine and he did not attend the league's media day activities last month because of the decision. He took questions remotely and did not directly address the reason for not receiving the vaccine.

“I have elected not to receive the COVID-19 vaccine for reasons which will remain private,” Rolovich said in a Twitter post that addressed his absence. "While I have made my own decision, I respect that every individual – including our coaches, staff and student-athletes – can make his or her own decision regarding the COVID-19 vaccine.”

The Washington State athletics department issued a statement Wednesday in support of Inslee's announcement.

“We applaud the efforts of Governor Inslee to protect the health and safety of the people of Washington," the statement said. "Washington State Athletics, including staff, coaches and student-athletes, will continue to follow all campus, local, state, Pac-12 and NCAA guidelines related to health and safety surrounding COVID-19 and we will work to ensure the mandates in the Governor’s Proclamation are followed.”

Rolovich has been wearing a mask at practice, including during the interview Thursday on the field when he addressed Inslee's mandate.

Washington State hosts Utah State in its season opener Sept. 4.

