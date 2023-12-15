Washington State football announces 2024 opponents

Dec. 14—PULLMAN — Washington State's football schedule for next season isn't entirely complete, but the opponents are set.

The Cougars will host six games at Gesa Field, including the Big 12's Texas Tech in September, and travel for the other six, according to a release. Washington State will play eight games against Mountain West opponents, six of which come courtesy of a scheduling agreement between the MWC, WSU and Oregon State.

WSU's home games will be Aug. 31 against Portland State, Sept. 7 against Texas Tech, Sept. 21 against San Jose State, then on dates to be determined against Utah State, Wyoming and Hawaii.

The Cougars will travel for games on Sept. 14 against Washington at Lumen Field, Nov. 23 against Oregon State, then on dates to be determined against San Diego State, Boise State, New Mexico and Fresno State.

Washington State will play one Pac-12 conference game, but in all 12 games, the Cougars will wear the conference logo on their jerseys and display it on Gesa Field, athletic director Pat Chun said earlier this month.

WSU's home matchup with Texas Tech will be just the third all-time meeting. The Red Raiders beat the Cougars in 1963 and 1964. Texas Tech was originally scheduled to visit Oregon on Sept. 7, but the Big Ten-bound Ducks backed out in order to continue their rivalry series with Oregon State. Washington State will make the return trip to Lubbock to play Texas Tech in 2032, according to FBSchedules.com.

The Cougars also had San Jose State and San Diego State on the 2024 schedule thanks to previous agreements, which is why they will play eight games against Mountain West foes, not just the six from the scheduling agreement.

WSU's neutral-site matchup with Washington, set for the Seattle Seahawks' Lumen Field, will be the first nonconference Apple Cup. Last month, when the schools agreed to extend the series for five years, they set up the first meeting at Lumen Field. The 2025 game is slated for Pullman, with the game rotating sites for the next three years.