Washington State falls to No. 4 Washington in Apple Cup heartbreaker

Nov. 26—SEATTLE — Behind the leg of a walk-on kicker, No. 4 Washington kept its undefeated season and national title hopes alive in its last regular-season game as a Pac-12 team after spending more than a century in the league.

For Washington State, that 42-yard field goal by UW kicker Grady Gross as time expired ended its season and its improbable upset hopes that came oh so close —

Washington 24, Washington State 21

The final edition of the Apple Cup as conference foes couldn't have been more thrilling and heartbreaking for those involved.

"Our guys put it all out there," said a teary and choked-up WSU coach Jake Dickert. "They came in here ready to attack, ready to win a game; they had a vision, they had a plan and for the most part lived out that plan.

"Give credit to (Washington). They've done it all season, that's why they're the No. 4 team in the country. They won that one moment that we didn't."

A gutsy finish

Few would have predicted that two-touchdown underdog WSU (5-7, 2-7 Pac-12) would give Washington (12-0, 7-0) perhaps the biggest scare in its undefeated season.

It was the Cougars who outgained the nation's best passing team 381 total yards to 306 and 317 passing yards to 204. It was the WSU defense that made Heisman-contending quarterback Michael Penix Jr. uncomfortable all game long. And it was the Cougars who stuck within one score or a tie of their favored foes until the final whistle.

But it was the Huskies who found a way to make the plays at the end when it mattered most.

After WSU wideout Lincoln Victor broke a tackle and ran in an 8-yard touchdown, the game was tied at 21-21 with less than six minutes left and it seemed like whoever got the ball last might have the best chance at victory.

The Huskies, apparently, felt the same way.

UW faced a fourth-and-1 at its own 29 with 1:14 left in the game and decided to go for it despite the fact that a turnover on downs would give WSU the ball in field goal range.

Penix snapped the ball, faked a handoff and tossed the ball to wide receiver Rome Odunze on a trick play wideout sweep that went for 23 yards.

The risky play paid off.

WSU edge Ron Stone Jr. was called for roughing the passer on the next play and just like that, it was the Huskies who were suddenly in field goal range.

"I think that's probably the best white hat (lead referee) in the league, but I think that's a BS call at the wrong time," Dickert said of the penalty.

Gross nailed the game-winning field goal as the clock struck zero and the Huskies and many of their fans rushed the field in celebration.

Williams keeps Cougs in it

WSU wide receiver Kyle Williams had a pair of incredible catches that kept the Cougars in the game.

On the first one, Williams fell backwards as he was sprinting downfield to catch a back-shoulder pass behind his defender for 37 yards. That set up a 21-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Cam Ward to wide receiver Josh Kelly for a 7-7 tie.

Just before halftime, Ward dropped the ball perfectly in the hands of Williams as he reached the corner pylon for a 25-yard touchdown to tie it 14-14.

The trio of Victor, Williams and Kelly combined for 24 catches, 279 yards and three touchdowns. Those marks helped them become the first trio to all surpass 800 receiving yards in the same season in WSU history.

"I know all I have to do is put the ball in play for those guys and they're going to go up and get them," Ward said. "I'm proud of those guys."

Give that man a scholarship

If kicking the game-winning field goal in his team's regular-season finale against their hated rivals and being carried off on his teammate's shoulders surrounded by adoring fans wasn't enough, Gross had even more to celebrate in the locker room after the game.

UW coach Kalen DeBoer announced in the locker room Gross would be receiving a scholarship and the whole team went crazy. Beverages (water? Gatorade?) were sprayed and the cheers could be heard well-outside the locker room.

Other stats

Ward outperfomed Penix on the day. Ward passed for 317 yards at a 67% completion rate for three touchdowns and two interceptions, while Penix had 204 yards, a 55% completion rate, two TDs and one interception.

Odunze had 143 yards and two touchdowns for the Huskies.

The future of the Apple Cup

WSU and UW plan to continue to play the Apple Cup series through at least 2028, but the details of the agreement have not been finalized and the series will no longer be held at the end of the season, nor will it have conference implications after the Huskies join the Big Ten next season.

What's next

UW will play No. 6 Oregon next Friday (5 p.m., ABC) in the Pac-12 championship with the winner likely headed to the College Football Playoffs.

WSU will open the 2024 season Aug. 31 against Portland State at Gesa Field.

Quote of note

"I haven't been a part of a team like this. The connection that we have, the bond that we have outside of football. We don't really care what everyone has to say about us on the football field because we know the type of human beings that are on this team. It's been a blessing for everybody for sure." — WSU QB Cam Ward.

