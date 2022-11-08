Washington State downs Texas State for 33rd consecutive home-opening victory

Washington State men's basketball defeats Texas State by a final score of 83-61 on Monday, Nov. 7 in Pullman. Senior forward DJ Rodman scores 16 points on a team-high four three-pointers made against the Bobcats. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.