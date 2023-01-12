Washington State dominates second half to beat Cal in Pullman

Washington State men's basketball outscored California by 14 in the second half to beat the Golden Bears 66-51 in Pullman. Mouhamed Gueye and DJ Rodman each scored 14 points apiece for the Cougars. Marsalis Robinson led Cal with a career-high 11 points off the bench.

