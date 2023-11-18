Advertisement

Washington State demolishes Deion Sanders, Colorado

A 3-0 start has been followed by a total collapse in Deion Sanders’ first season as Colorado football coach.

Perhaps the bottom was reached in Pac-12 play on Friday when the Buffaloes were blitzed by Washington State, 56-14.

The Cougars, who came into the game on a six-game losing streak after opening the season with four victories, scored double-digit points in each of the first three quarters of the rout.

Quarterback Cam Ward threw for two touchdown passes and ran for another pair.

Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders exited early after being shaken up and was on the sidelines in street clothes as the game disintegrated.

His lone highlight was a 45-yard TD pass to Travis Hunter.

Hunter came up hobbling late in the game after a great grab.

He got into it with Washington State’s Kyle Williams.

Washington State’s Brennan Jackson had two scoop-and-scores in the win.

The Buffaloes have lost six of seven and five in a row.

