Washington State demolishes Deion Sanders, Colorado

A 3-0 start has been followed by a total collapse in Deion Sanders’ first season as Colorado football coach.

Perhaps the bottom was reached in Pac-12 play on Friday when the Buffaloes were blitzed by Washington State, 56-14.

The Cougars, who came into the game on a six-game losing streak after opening the season with four victories, scored double-digit points in each of the first three quarters of the rout.

Quarterback Cam Ward threw for two touchdown passes and ran for another pair.

Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders exited early after being shaken up and was on the sidelines in street clothes as the game disintegrated.

Shedeur Sanders heads to the locker room with an apparent injury pic.twitter.com/TJWUxa0Llh — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 18, 2023

Shedeur Sanders is back on the sidelines out of uniform pic.twitter.com/V9ziJSQH1b — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 18, 2023

His lone highlight was a 45-yard TD pass to Travis Hunter.

SHEDEUR SANDERS TO TRAVIS HUNTER 😤 WHAT A PLAY FOR @CUBuffsFootball 🦬 pic.twitter.com/42evo0PftJ — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 18, 2023

Hunter came up hobbling late in the game after a great grab.

Travis Hunter with an incredible catch! 🦬😤@CUBuffsFootball pic.twitter.com/SmWeREFlxU — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 18, 2023

He got into it with Washington State’s Kyle Williams.

A little extra extracurricular activity from Williams and Hunter pic.twitter.com/r4Zmcg7VOD — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 18, 2023

Washington State’s Brennan Jackson had two scoop-and-scores in the win.

THE SECOND SCOOP AND SCORE OF THE NIGHT FOR @WSUCougarFB!! 😱😱 pic.twitter.com/InDlfs245A — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 18, 2023

The Buffaloes have lost six of seven and five in a row.

