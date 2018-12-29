Washington State DB has pick-six called back for taunting in Alamo Bowl

This pick-six by Marcus Strong was called back for taunting. (via ESPN)

Washington State’s Marcus Strong fell victim to one of the most ridiculously stringent rules in college football.

Strong intercepted Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy in the first quarter of the Alamo Bowl on Friday night. As Strong ran toward the end zone he held the ball out in front of him and looked back at the offensive players who couldn’t catch him.

He was penalized 15 yards and the touchdown didn’t count.

This is taunting. (Via ESPN)

College football’s taunting rule can take away a touchdown if a player commits the act before he crosses the goal line. Since Strong stuck the ball out before he reached the end zone, officials penalized him at the seven. The touchdown was taken off the board and Washington State started at the 22.

It’s a dumb rule, especially when it is enforced as stringently as the Alamo Bowl officiating crew did Friday night. Sports are supposed to fun. And isn’t part of the fun getting to taunt your opponent after a big play?

Deion Sanders was not thrilled with the call.

Marcus Strong u ain’t do nothing wrong my brother. The way u broke on that slant u deserve to look back after u outran everyone! #Truth WASHINGTON STATE!!!!!!!! — Deion Sanders (@DeionSanders) December 29, 2018





And it’s a bowl game for crying out loud. It’s an exhibition. Let the players breathe a little bit. Temple’s players posed for a group photo after a touchdown in the Independence Bowl and the officiating crew in that game had the common sense to not penalize the team for a group celebration.

Temple posed for a group photo after a pick six. Tremendous. No flag either! pic.twitter.com/NthUfApPI2 — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) December 27, 2018





Strong at least isn’t the first player in recent years to get a touchdown taken away for “taunting.” Players have previously seen touchdowns disappear for such vehemently despicable acts like high-stepping and diving.

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

