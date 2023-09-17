Washington State cycles through personnel after taking big lead against Northern Colorado

Sep. 16—PULLMAN — Washington State was down two players for Saturday's game against Northern Colorado.

Offensive lineman Esa Pole and defensive back Javan Robinson missed the game, as head coach Jake Dickert said during the week they might. In their places, lineman Christian Hilborn slid over to left tackle, and to cover for the loss of the second-stringer Robinson, the Cougars played more of Cam Lampkin.

Pole and Robinson suffered injuries after WSU's win over Wisconsin last week.

The Cougars didn't seem to miss a beat without them.

In the first half, WSU totaled 59 rushing yards and two touchdowns, one from quarterback Cameron Ward and one from running back Nakia Watson, whose 6-yard rush was the team's longest rushing touchdown from a running back this season.

On defense, the Cougars also got a chance to test their depth on the defensive line — as Dickert also projected during the week. After Washington State had taken a giant lead, its defensive line consisted of all backups: Raam Stevenson, Jernias Tafia, Na'im Rodman and Andrew Edson.

They combined with other backups, such as linebacker Buddah Al-Uqdah and cornerback Stephen Hall, to limit the Bears in the first half. Outside of UNC's one scoring play, an 18-yard touchdown pass from Jacob Sirmon to Jamarii Robinson — where Lampkin mistimed his jump and couldn't make the play — the Cougars had their way on both sides of the ball.

Even so, WSU's stars delivered. Edges Ron Stone Jr. and Brennan Jackson recorded one sack apiece in the first half. Before he exited in the third quarter, Ward totaled 327 yards on 20-for-26 passing, throwing four touchdown passes.

Ward completed passes to nine receivers: Lincoln Victor, Josh Kelly, Kyle Williams, Isaiah Hamilton, Cooper Mathers, Watson, Cam Johnson, Billy Riviere III and Carlos Hernandez.