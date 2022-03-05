Washington State crowd loses it for Will Burghardt's first career bucket on Senior Day

Associated Press

Max Scherzer favors a radical reworking of the playoffs, one that would have the higher seed in the first round of an expanded postseason start a best-of-five series with a 1-0 lead. Major League Baseball and locked-out players, who resume talks Sunday, both would expand the postseason from 10 teams — that's been the field since 2012, other than the 16 teams in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. The union prefers 12 and the parties appear headed toward that number, but Scherzer said players would consider 14 if clubs would agree to the “ghost win” format.