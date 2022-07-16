Washington State Cougars Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

Washington State Cougars Preview 2022: Who are the top 10 players going into the season?

Washington State Cougars Preview

Offense, Defense Breakdown

Keys To The Season

Season Prediction, What Will Happen

Washington State Schedule & Analysis

Cameron Ward, QB Soph.

One of the best players in the FCS over the last two seasons, the 6-3, 223-pound pro prospect threw for 4,648 yards and 47 touchdowns last season with ten picks. That came off a big 2020 throwing for 2,260 yards and 24 scores with four interceptions in just six games. He’s got the arm, decision-making ability, and upside to take the offense up a few notches.

Ron Stone, DE Sr.

The 6-3, 247-pound First Team All-Pac-12 end made 108 tackles with nine sacks and 16.5 tackles for loss with four broken up passes and two forced fumbles over the last three seasons.

Armani Marsh, S Sr.

A strong all-around 5-10, 186-pound Honorable Mention All-Pac-12 safety made 116 tackles with seven tackles for loss with three sacks and seven broken up passes and two forced fumbles over the last three seasons.

Brennan Jackson, DE Sr.

The 6-4, 261-pound two-time All-Pac-12 pass rusher made 62 tackles with six sacks and ten tackles for loss with two broken up passes with a pick over the last two seasons.

De'Zhaun Stribling, WR Soph.

The 6-2, 202-pound sophomore is the leading returning receiver making 44 catches for 471 yards and five touchdowns last season.

Daiyan Henley, LB Sr.

The 6-1, 228-pound former Nevada and Second Team All-Mountain West star made 94 tackles with four interceptions and recovered three fumbles – taking one for a score – after making 49 stops in 2020.

Jordan Lee, S Sr.

The 5-11, 206-pound Honorable Mention All-Mountain West safety made 61 tackles with a pick in his first three seasons, and then it all came together with 85 stops with three broken up passes, three forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries, and five tackles for loss last season.

Jarrett Kingston, OT/OG Sr.

An interesting blocker thanks to his versatility, the 6-5, 298-pounder can play guard or tackle, stepping in at the left tackle gig late in the season.

Grant Stephens, OT Sr.

The 6-4, 295-pound former star at Northern Colorado is an instant fit at tackle. He’ll likely work on the right side, but he should be a reliable all-around star almost anywhere on the line.

Derrick Langford, CB Sr.

A big 6-3, 199-pound corner, he rose up in his third season with 39 tackles with two picks and three broken up passes and three forced fumbles.

