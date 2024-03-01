Washington State Cougars announce first football schedule since fracturing of Pac-12

MOBILE, AL - FEBRUARY 02: A general view of a Washington State Cougars helmet during the Reese's Senior Bowl practice session on February 2, 2002 at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama. (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Washington State Cougars released their schedule for the first football season since the fracturing of the Pac-12 Conference on Thursday.

The Cougars will have just one conference game with the Oregon State Beavers, who were the only other program to be orphaned in the Pac-12 following the departures of 10 schools to other conferences last summer. The Apple Cup with Washington will also remain on the schedule with a non-traditional September date at Lumen Field.

A marquee game with Texas Tech is the highlight of a six-game home schedule for the Cougars and comes the week before the Apple Cup.

However, the majority of the Cougars schedule will be filled with foes from the Mountain West Conference. An FCS opponent in Portland State will kick off the season on August 31.