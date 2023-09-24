Washington State’s Cam Ward and Josh Kelly join Pac-12 Networks following Top-25 win
No. 21 Washington State's Cam Ward and Josh Kelly joined Pac-12 Networks after a 38-35 win over No. 14 Oregon State in Pullman on September 23, 2023.
With a high-powered led by QB Cameron Ward, Washington State has the looks of a legitimate contender in the Pac-12.
What if the Pac-12 and Mountain West changed the way college conferences operate by borrowing an idea from European soccer leagues?
OSU and WSU seek to prevent outgoing Pac-12 programs from further determining the fate of the conference, its assets and its remaining two members.
In an effort to preserve the Pac-12, OSU and WSU filed a lawsuit against the conference. The way forward, though, is riddled with problems.
It’s the final season of Pac-12 football as we’ve long known it, and the conference started off the year in fine fashion.
Colorado is a great story, but the Buffaloes were exposed against Oregon.
Deion Sanders and Colorado were brought back to reality by Oregon. And it wasn’t pretty.
Here's how to watch the Colorado vs. Oregon game this week, plus the rest of the Week 4 college football schedule.
Pearsall held onto the ball after a big hit following his incredible grab.
Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes brought their swagger to Eugene, but the Ducks brought game.
Florida State found a way to pull out a gutsy 31-24 win in overtime to post its first win over Clemson since 2014 and remain undefeated.
