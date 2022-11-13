Washington State becomes bowl eligible after win over Arizona State

Wazzu Watch

Washington State is vying to become bowl eligible once again for the second straight season under coach Jake Dickert, needing just one more win as it welcomes Arizona State up to Pullman on Saturday. The Cougars are coming off their most dominant win over the season, 52-14 on the road at Stanford, controlling the game on the ground offensively and forcing four fumbles defensively in their most complete performance. Washington State (5-4, 2-4 Pac-12) snapped a three-game losing streak with that win and now has a good opportunity to punch its bowl ticket while hosting an Arizona State team (3-6, 2-4) in flux after the mid-season firing of coach Herm Edwards.