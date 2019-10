Pac-12 Networks’ Mike Yam and Yogi Roth preview a Week 7 battle between Washington State and Arizona State in Tempe. The Cougars and Sun Devils will meet for the first time since 2016 and are both coming off a bye week. Two weeks ago, WSU fell to Utah while ASU defeated Cal on the road. Catch the game at 12:30 p.m. PT/ 1:30 p.m. MT on Pac-12 Networks.

