Washington State at Arizona basketball picks, predictions, odds, TV, how to watch game

The Washington State Cougars and Arizona Wildcats face off in a showdown between the top two teams in the Pac-12 Conference on Thursday, Feb. 22 in Tucson, Arizona.

Which team will win the men's college basketball game?

Check out these picks, predictions and odds for the game, which is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. MST (11 p.m. EST) and can be seen on FS1 (stream with this free trial from FUBO).

Washington State is 20-6 overall and 11-4 in Pac-12 Conference play.

Arizona is 20-5 overall and 11-3 in the conference.

Arizona is an 11.5-point favorite over Washington State in the game, according to NCAA basketball odds provided by FanDuel Sportsbook.

The Wildcats are -720 on the moneyline while the Cougars are +500.

The over/under for the game is set at 150.5 points.

ESPN: Arizona has a 93.2% chance to beat Washington State

The site gives Washington State a 6.8% shot at defeating Arizona.

Doc's Sports: Take Washington State with the points vs. Arizona

Tony Sink writes: "The Arizona defense concedes 34.3% on shots from behind the 3-point line (210 of 612) and their opponents are knocking down 69.9% of their free throw shots. They have allowed 14.4 dimes and 32.0 rebounds every game, ranking them 303rd and 45th in the nation. The Wildcats on the defensive side of the court are 216th in Division 1 in points given up per game with 72.9. They are able to force 14.3 TO's per game and have let teams shoot 42.5% from the floor (124th in D-1)."

Fansided: Arizona 89, Washington State 75

Joey Loose writes: "Can Washington State become the first team to win in Tucson this season? It’s a difficult task, and the Wildcats have looked head and shoulders above most of the teams in the Pac-12. If Ballo and company play better in the key, Arizona will win this game and get revenge. The Cougars need another cold offensive effort and might need a great shot making night to pull off that same kind of magic on the road."

Will the Arizona Wildcats beat the Washington State Cougars in their Pac-12 Conference game on Thursday?

Tony's Picks: Arizona 82, Washington State 76

It writes: "Given their respective strengths, it may be best to opt for the Arizona Wildcats due to their home advantage and offensive firepower, but don’t underestimate Washington State Cougars’ defensive tenacity – bettors may find value in prop bets related to key player performances, especially considering Rice and Love may have. Over/under bets might also prove appealing given these teams’ offensive capabilities and defensive strategies respectively."

Clutch Points: Go with Washington State with the points against Arizona

RB Hayek writes: "These are the two best teams in the Pac-12. Ultimately, Washington State is one of the few teams that has actually beaten Arizona this season. Early predictions for the spread are hovering between nine and 11 points. If that is the case, expect the Cougars to stay in it. Arizona is amazing. But the Cougars know how to play them. This feels like an eight-point game to me. While the Wildcats likely will win, it won't be as easy. Washington State covers."

