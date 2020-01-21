Washington State’s Anthony Gordon to wear No. 3 jersey in honor of Tyler Hilinski at Senior Bowl

When Washington State quarterback Anthony Gordon steps onto the field at Ladd Peebles Stadium for the Reese's Senior Bowl Saturday, he'll be donning a special jersey.

Gordon will wear the No. 3 jersey in tribute to honor late teammate, Tyler Hilinski, who passed away in 2018. The news was first reported by Buccaneers beat reporter Trevor Sikkema of Pewter Report.

#SeniorBowl Ex. Director Jim Nagy said @WSUCougarFB QB Anthony Gordon will be wearing No. 3 this week to honor his former teammate Tyler Hilinski who passed away in 2018. — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) January 20, 2020

Former WSU quarterback Luke Falk was the first Coug to wear Hiliski's number on his jersey in memory of Hilinski. He came up with the idea in 2018 and wore the No. 3 during Senior Bowl practices, just weeks after Hilinski took his life in an off-campus apartment in Pullman.

Gordon will join quarterbacks like Oregon's Justin Herbert and Colorado's Steven Montez in the Senior Bowl game. He led the country with 429.2 passing yards and added 48 touchdowns, second to LSU quarterback Joe Burrow.

Washington States Anthony Gordon to wear No. 3 jersey in honor of Tyler Hilinski at Senior Bowl originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest