Washington squeezes past Raiders 17-15

The first three quarters of Sunday’s game in Las Vegas only featured 13 points, but the Raiders and Washington came up with an exciting fourth quarter.

The Raiders scored nine straight points after an Antonio Gibson touchdown catch put them down 14-6 early in the final quarter. The last of those points came on a Daniel Carlson field goal with 2:22 left to play and Washington was able to drive 44 yards in eight plays to set up a 48-yard Brian Johnson field goal try. Johnson, who signed this week to replace the injured Joey Slye, hit the kick and put Washington up 17-15 with 37 seconds left to play.

Derek Carr tried for a big play right off the bat, but couldn’t connect with Zay Jones on a deep ball that would have put the Raiders in field goal range. There was some handfighting on the play, but no flags were thrown and the Raiders were left to try a Hail Mary from their own 43-yard-line on the final play of the game. The ball fell incomplete and Washington got the road win.

The Raiders will lament missing on the deep shot to Jones and Raiders safety Tre’Von Moehrig will lament dropping what would have likely been a game-sealing interception shortly before Johnson’s field goal. The Raiders did get a pick of Taylor Heinicke to set up Carlson’s go-ahead field goal, but they needed a bit more from their defense down the stretch.

Heinicke was 23-of-30 for 196 yards and two touchdowns and Gibson picked up 111 yards from scrimmage to pace the Washington offense. Tight end Logan Thomas caught the other touchdown, but left the game with a knee injury in the fourth quarter.

Carr only picked up 80 yards on 15 first half completions, but went 13-of-19 for 169 yards in a more productive second half for the Raiders offense. The slow start wound up costing the AFC West club, though, and they’re now 6-6 with a trip to Kansas City looming in Week 14. That looks like a must win if the Raiders are going to mount any kind of a playoff push down the stretch.

Washington is also 6-6, but they’ve gotten there with four straight wins and will close the year with five NFC East games, so they have a real shot at a playoff run and their push starts against the Cowboys next Sunday.

