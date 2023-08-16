Washington sports schedule Aug. 16-22

Aug. 16—COLUMBIA BASIN — Check out this week's Washington sports schedule, featuring local and statewide sporting events.

Wednesday, Aug. 16

Agri-Service Demolition Derby — heat races begin at 7 p.m. at the Grant County Fairgrounds in Moses Lake.

High school football practices begin around the state.

Gonzaga women's soccer vs Houston Christian — 7:30 p.m., played at the Outrigger Soccer Kickoff in Waipahu, Hawaii.

Seattle Mariners at Kansas City Royals — 5:10 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 17

Moses Lake Roundup Rodeo — begins at 7:30 p.m. at the Rodeo Arena at the Grant County Fairgrounds.

WSU women's soccer vs EWU — 7 p.m.

Seattle Mariners at Kansas City Royals — 11:10 a.m.

Friday, Aug. 18

Moses Lake Roundup Rodeo — begins at 7:30 p.m. at the Rodeo Arena at the Grant County Fairgrounds.

Moses Lake BMX local single point race — registration begins at 6 p.m., races begin at 7 p.m. Hosted at 610 Yakima Ave in Moses Lake.

Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros — 5:10 p.m.

Seattle Storm vs Minnesota Lynx — 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 19

Moses Lake Roundup Rodeo — begins at 7:30 p.m. at the Rodeo Arena at the Grant County Fairgrounds.

Seattle Seahawks vs Dallas Cowboys — preseason game begins at 7 p.m.

Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros — 4:10 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 20

Gonzaga women's soccer vs Hawaii — 7 p.m., played at the Outrigger Soccer Kickoff in Waipahu, Hawaii.

EWU women's soccer at Pacific — 1 p.m.

WSU women's soccer at Texas A&M — 4 p.m.

Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros — 10:05 a.m.

Seattle Storm at Minnesota Lynx — 4 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 21

High school cross country, girls soccer, slowpitch softball, girls swim and dive and volleyball practices begin.

Seattle Mariners at Chicago White Sox — 5:10 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 22

Seattle Mariners at Chicago White Sox — 5:10 p.m.

Seattle Storm at Chicago Sky — 5 p.m.