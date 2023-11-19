Washington slips past Oregon State to strengthen CFP case
Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz reacts to the Huskies 22-20 win over the Beavers and makes the case for Washington to be in the College Football Playoff.
Here's how to watch the Washington vs. Oregon State game this week, plus the rest of the Week 12 college football schedule.
The biggest game of the weekend is in Corvallis.
There is plenty on the line as Michael Penix Jr. and No. 4 Washington travel for a risky road game in Corvallis.
Washington made the big plays when it mattered to get to 10-0.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab get you ready for the weekend by attempting to sell each other on their hottest NFL takes. Fitz and Frank go back and forth as they debate the Cowboys, Dolphins, Seahawks, Brian Daboll and the Giants, MVP candidates, who will get the 1 seed and more. Next, Fitz is joined by Lions star DE Aidan Hutchinson to discuss the Lions' amazing 2023 season, playing on Thanksgiving, Dan Campbell and much more. Later, Michael Lombardi joins the show to give his front office perspective on some of the news of the week, including whether he would play Kyler Murray if he were the Cardinals, Joe Burrow's potential MVP candidacy, the Miami Dolphins defense and the Giants' disastrous quarterback situation.
The CFP has found its new director and it's a bit of a stunner.
No. 11 Oregon State’s Pac-12 title hopes took a massive hit on Saturday night in Tucson.
Washington clinched a spot in the Pac-12 title game with a 22-20 victory over Oregon State.
The top CFP contenders all took care of business on Saturday despite a few close calls.
The penultimate week of the college football season is in the books, and one key injury could play a role in how the College Football Playoff is shaped.
Michigan's win over Maryland on Saturday was quite indicative of its bizarre 2023 season. Another crucial win for the undefeated team — with its head coach nowhere to be seen.
No. 10 Louisville is headed to the ACC title game for the first time in program history.
The Buffaloes were blown out by Washington State as Shedeur Sanders got injured.
