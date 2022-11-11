What’s new with Washington since Oregon last played the Huskies?
The Oregon Ducks host a resurgent, dangerous, and now ranked Washington Huskies opponent on Saturday afternoon at Autzen Stadium.
Oregon vs. UCLA was an electric battle, but it’s hard to compare anything to what goes down when the purple team up north makes the trek to Eugene.
UW is an ugly loss to Arizona State away from being 8-1 and right in the CFP hunt, but you can bet they would love nothing more than to play spoiler to Oregon’s season and put themselves in the hunt for a Rose Bowl appearance with a win on Saturday.
The Huskies lost key starters in the secondary from last year’s roster, which has led to a disappointing season on the defensive side of the football. However, Michael Penix, Jr. has been outstanding under center, leading Washington’s offense to the most passing yards per game so far this season.
Here is a look at everything new, and the same, for the Huskies heading into Saturday’s matchup:
Who's new?
Notable Offensive Additions
QB Michael Penix, Jr.
RB Wayne Taulapapa
WR Will Nixon
Notable Defensive Additions
LB Cam Bright
LB Kristopher Moll
CB Jordan Perryman
Who's gone?
Notable Offensive Departures
TE Cade Otton
RB Sean McGrew
WR Terrell Bynum
Notable Defensive Departures
DB Trent McDuffie
CB Kyler Gordon
DB Brendan Radley-Hiles
What's the same?
Notable Offensive Returners
WR Rome Odunze
WR Jalen McMillan
RB Cameron Davis
Notable Defensive Returners
DB Alex Cook
DL Jeremiah Martin
LB Bralen Trice
DL Zion Tupuola-Fetui
Offensive Rankings
Passing Offense: 370.2 yards per game (1st)
Rushing Offense: 125.3 yards per game (99th)
Total Offense: 495.6 yards per game (10th)
Scoring Offense: 38.6 points per game (13th)
Defensive Rankings
Passing Defense: 237.8 yards per game (79th)
Rushing Defense: 117.6 yards per game (23rd)
Total Defense: 355.3 yards per game (40th)
Scoring Defense: 26.89 points per game (75th)
Washington's Resume
Washington heads into this rivalry game ranked No. 25 in the nation, thanks to a 24-21 victory over then No. 24 Oregon State last week.
Overall the Huskies are 7-2 on the season, with a huge win over then No. 11 Michigan State in Week 3 helping to carry their resume into this matchup against the Ducks.
Washington’s season took a huge hit when they suffered back to back single digit losses, first to UCLA by a score of 40-32 and then the real clunker, a 45-38 loss to Arizona State.
Had Washington not let the Sun Devils nearly hang 50 on them, they would almost certainly be ranked in the top 20, and potentially top 15, but as it stands they are still a dangerous, elite offensive team that could really make some noise if they can win on the road at Autzen Stadium on Saturday.
