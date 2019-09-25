Washington signs tight end Jerome Cunningham

Washington announced the signing of tight end Jerome Cunningham on Wednesday.

Cunningham, 28, has played 12 career games. Three of those came last season with Detroit after the Lions promoted him from the practice squad.

He has eight career catches for 59 yards, all with the Giants in 2015.

Cunningham appeared in nine games for the Giants in 2015, with three starts.

He also has spent time on the practice squads of the Jets and Titans.