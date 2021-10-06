Washington signs TE Jace Sternberger as Logan Thomas reportedly heads to IR

WFT signs Jace Sternberger as Logan Thomas reportedly heads to IR originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Washington Football Team is making moves at tight end after starter Logan Thomas suffered a significant hamstring injury against the Falcons this past Sunday.

Washington is signing Jace Sternberger to its 53-man roster off Seattle's practice squad, his agent Mike McCartney confirmed on Twitter. In a corresponding move, Washington is reportedly expected to place Thomas on Injured Reserve, keeping him out for a minimum of three weeks but potentially longer.

Originally a third-round pick by Green Bay in 2019, Sternberger played 18 games for the Packers over the past two seasons. Sternberger spent the 2020 season as the primary backup to Robert Tonyan and finished the year with 12 receptions for 114 yards and one touchdown.

This past June, the NFL announced Sternberger would be suspended for the first two games of the 2021 season for violating the league's substance abuse policy. He was waived by Green Bay following the conclusion of his suspension and then signed with the Seahawks practice squad shortly after.

Sternberger will now join a tight end room in Washington that, without Thomas, is largely unproven and inexperienced. Veteran Ricky Seals-Jones, on his fourth team in five years, is the team's starter. Washington's 2021 fourth-round pick, John Bates, is expected to play meaningful snaps, too. Chilean native Sammis Reyes is also on the active roster but has never played in an NFL game.

Most NFL teams carry three to four tight ends on their active roster, but only three typically suit up on gameday. With Seals-Jones and Bates both locks to play on Sunday vs. New Orleans, Washington will either have to choose between Reyes and Sternberger as its third tight end.

Earlier this week, head coach Ron Rivera hinted that Reyes would likely make his NFL debut this weekend. The addition of Sternberger could change that.