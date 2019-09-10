Washington signs T.Y. McGill, Simeon Thomas

Washington signed defensive tackle T.Y. McGill and cornerback Simeon Thomas, the team announced Tuesday.

Washington waived tight end J.P. Holtz and waived cornerback Greg Stroman with an injury designation. It also cut linebacker Darrell Williams from the practice squad.

McGill originally signed with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of North Carolina State in 2015. The Colts claimed him off waivers when Seattle cut him.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

McGill also spent time with the Browns, Chiefs, Chargers and Eagles. He played two games for the Eagles and four for the Chargers last season.

The Chargers cut him out of the preseason.

The Browns made Thomas a sixth-round choice last year. Cleveland cut him out of the 2018 preseason, and Seattle claimed him off waivers.

He lasted less than a week on the Seahawks’ active roster before they waived him. He was on and off the team’s practice squad the rest of the year.